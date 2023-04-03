Keep Phoenix Beautiful (KPB), a nonprofit affiliate of Keep America Beautiful will host three events for the community this month.

First up, the next I Recycle Phoenix event will be held Saturday, April 8, at Happy Valley Towne Center (west of Wal-Mart; enter via the I-17 Frontage Road). The free event will run from 7 a.m. to noon. Monetary donations to the nonprofit Keep Phoenix Beautiful are welcome.

Items accepted at the event include hard drives, laptops, computer towers, printers, cell phones, flat TVs and monitors and other acceptable electronics. In addition, donations of gently used bicycles, non-perishable food, clothing, acceptable personal care products, books, office and school supplies and acceptable housewares and furniture will be accepted.

Up to five boxes of personal documents will be shredded for free onsite until the truck is full. All other documents will be securely shredded at Security Data Destruction.

Hazardous waste, prescription drugs, batteries, light bulbs and CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted. For additional information on acceptable items, call 602-262-4820 or visit www.keepphxbeautiful.org/i-recycle-phoenix.

The organization also hosts two community gardens in the Valley and welcomes residents to volunteer Saturday, April 15, from 9–11 a.m. at the Mountain View Community Garden, located at 9901 N. 7th Ave., or from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pierson Community Garden, 1822 W. Pierson St.

Finally, celebrate Earth Day at a cleanup event, Saturday, April 22, from 8–11 a.m. at 101 S. Central Ave. Join KPB and other Valley volunteers to clean, green and beautify the streets of downtown Phoenix. Find additional information at www.keepphxbeautiful.org/events.