Shop local at holiday market

Rise Uptown Hotel is making it easy to cross items off those holiday shopping lists with the Holiday Maker’s Market, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. Plus, shoppers can release some stress from the season with a complimentary yoga class guided by Desert MVMT at 9 a.m. on the event lawn. Cartel Roasting Co. also will be on-site to keep shoppers warm with some of their signature brews.

Among the participating local vendors are Bow and Hoop Jewelry, Cacti & Camo, Cisco Studio, Dig It Gardens, Fe Boutique, Form Floral, Jade & Clover, LATHER, Milky Candle Company, Modern Moon, Mollz to the Wallz, Voyager Bake Shop and Wild Rye Baking.

Rise Uptown is located at 400 W. Camelback. For details, call 480-536-8900 or visit www.riseuptownhotel.com.