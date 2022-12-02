Christown hosts holiday market, more

Christown Spectrum invites the community to visit the center’s Christown Cringle and Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen experience from noon to 3 p.m. on three weekends in December (Dec. 3-4, Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18).

These whimsical and charming events will include an interactive Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen, a Be Merry Elves Storytime, a holiday craft, appearances by holiday characters, playful photo backdrops, live music and more. During each Saturday Christown Cringle event in December, the first 75 children who bring a canned good to benefit the Phoenix St. Mary’s Food Bank will receive a $5 gift card to Harkins Theatres (while supplies last).

Other holiday happenings include The Retail Therapy AZ: Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Another highlight of every holiday season is children and their families sharing wish lists and taking keepsake photos with Santa, which continues on select dates through Christmas Eve. During the special community events, which take place throughout the indoor common area and outdoor areas of the shopping center, there will be more than 100 local vendors, food trucks and more.

Other than Santa photo packages, these holiday events are free and open to the public. To learn more, visit https://christownspectrum.shopkimco.com.