City seeks nominees for youth awards

High school students who are seeking recognition for their accomplishments can apply for city of Phoenix awards.

The city’s Youth and Education Office is accepting applications for the 2021 Outstanding Young Man/Young Woman (OYMYW) of the Year honors. The OYMYW of the Year program distinguishes young people, enhances the view of youths and boosts community awareness of teens’ positive contributions. This program is open to any students who are enrolled in a high school in Phoenix or who live within the city limits of Phoenix. One young man and one young woman will be chosen as winners from each City Council district and receive an award of $500 each. Each district-level winner also will be eligible for another $1,500 award if they are selected as winners citywide.

To apply for the awards, students must write an essay, turn in a recommendation letter and show proof of legal residence in the United States. Community members will interview the finalists. District award winners will be invited to attend a luncheon where the citywide award recipients will be announced.

To apply, visit phoenix.gov/education. The deadline to apply is before 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.