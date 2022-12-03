Holiday Hope for homeless pets

Working in conjunction with local shelters, BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1–11. This effort has helped nearly 126,000 pets find loving homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”

During each nationwide event, the foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes. The Empty the Shelters event will be hosted at more than 275 organizations in 43 states.

Participation dates vary by shelter. In the Valley, participating shelters include Arizona Animal Welfare League, Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the event website to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm adoption day details. For additional information, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/programs/empty-the-shelters.