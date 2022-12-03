Get Merri in Melrose at annual event

Dec. 10 marks the Seventh Annual Merriment in Melrose event to raise funding for the award-winning Osborn School District Music Program for kinder through eighth-grade students.

The music program plays a vital role in the development of Osborn students by reinforcing their social, intellectual, physical, emotional, cultural and artistic well-being. Sponsorships and donations are collected through the Melrose Community Alliance (MCA) and are remitted to the Osborn School District Music Programs. All donations are tax deductible.

The December event will feature live music, night vendor market, free photos with Santa, a family fun area and food trucks. It is free and open to the public.

Since the first event in 2015, Merriment in Melrose has been able to purchase new xylophones, baritones and bell kits for Osborn music students. Donations raised through the raffle enable the Osborn Music programs to purchase student instruments for their growing programs.

Merriment in Melrose will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2–6 p.m., along 7th Avenue, between Glenrosa Avenue and MacKenzie Drive. For more information, follow the event on Instagram (@merrimentinmelrose) and Facebook (Merriment in Melrose) or visit www.melrosemerchantsassociation.com.