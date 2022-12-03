Barro’s Pizza to host food bank fundraiser

Barro’s Pizza will host the 11th annual Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight benefiting St. Mary’s Food Bank Tuesday, Dec. 6. From open to close at 46 locations across the Valley, the Barro family will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from all sales to help those in Arizona facing hard times during the holidays.

“This annual fundraiser, to help the hungry in our community, means so much to our family,” said Bruce Barro, co-owner of Barro’s Pizza. “This time of year, it’s especially important to think about those that may be struggling so we encourage the whole community to come out and give back on this day by visiting any Barro’s Pizza location throughout the Valley and Tucson.

Last year, the company raised more than $330,000 for St. Mary’s Food Bank and the Barro’s is hoping to set a record, this year. Every dollar donated equates to seven meals, so last year’s donation provided 2,310,000 meals to Arizona’s hungry during the holiday season. Over the last 10 years, Barro’s has raised over $2.1 million, which equals more than 14.7 million meals.

For more information, visit www.barrospizza.com.