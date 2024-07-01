The heat is on in Phoenix, but there are plenty of ways to celebrate summer and the arts in cool style this month. Join your neighbors for an Independence Day celebration, and enjoy live local music and touring acts, theater performances, art exhibits, film screenings, family-friendly experiences and more. See you on the town in July!

Check out our Local Events page for things to do throughout the month. All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show information.