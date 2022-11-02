From the Editor: November 2022

Hello, North Central Neighbors!

As we move into the holiday season, we are focusing on some of the people and organizations that not only serve our residents in need, but make our neighborhoods better places in which to live.

One of this month’s cover stories shines a spotlight on the West Sunnyslope community, where neighbors are joining forces with the City of Phoenix and Habitat for Humanity to brings some much-needed revitalization to the area. We also highlight Valley centenarian Betty Grenig and others who are not only participating in the Phoenix Veteran’s Day Parade, Nov. 11, but who volunteer their time to support the life-saving services of the Red Cross.

In Community, we take a look at how food insecurity is impacting our older residents at one affordable living community in particular, and feature our ever-popular Arizona Humane Society Pet of the Month. You will not want to miss Callen’s smiling face!

Our November Café Chat catches up with North Central staple Duck and Decanter. The family-owned business is marking a milestone 50 years, and the community is invited to help celebrate.

We round out the issue with dozens of community events, (save the date for an early December book-signing event with local author Stella Pope Duarte) seasonal festivals, music, theater and art events, and news from area schools, businesses and more.

As always, we appreciate your readership and welcome your comments. Enjoy our November issue!

All my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net