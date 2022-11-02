Museum celebrates opening of ‘Mr.’

The Phoenix Art Museum’s newest exhibition, “Mr.: You Can Hear the Song of This Town,” will be the first of many to benefit from a generous donation from the Men’s Art Council (MAC).

The funds provided for a recent $175,000 donation to Phoenix Art Museum were raised via recent MAC events, including the Copperstate 1000, Lost Negatives of Rock & Roll, and the Copperstate Overland.

“We are very grateful to Men’s Arts Council for their ongoing support of the Museum’s exhibitions,” said Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Sybil Harrington director and CEO of Phoenix Art Museum. “For more than 55 years, MAC’s generosity has helped bring art from around the world to engage audiences in Arizona. With their support of ‘Mr.: You Can Hear the Song of This Town’ and the exhibition’s admission-free First Friday opening celebration, MAC is ensuring community members and visitors are exposed to artworks by one of Japan’s most popular living artists.”

“Mr.” premieres Friday, Nov. 4, headlining Phoenix Art Museum’s November First Friday celebration. The exhibition explores the vivid, chaotic, and manga-inspired world of one of today’s most popular Japanese artists. The exhibition is the first U.S. solo exhibition in more than five years to exclusively showcase the imaginative and visually complex works of contemporary Japanese artist Mr.

The exhibit runs through March 2023. For additional information, call 602-257-1880 or visit www.phxart.org.