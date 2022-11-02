PRESS opens at Midtown Sprouts location

PRESS Coffee and Sprouts Farmers Market are celebrating the opening of a new pilot PRESS Coffee inside of the Sprouts store located at 3320 N. 7th Ave. in Phoenix.

The new space will feature a workspace area and a full drink menu including specialty drip and cold brew coffee, shakers, hot and iced tea and nitro cold brew.

To celebrate the grand opening of this location, PRESS Coffee will sell $1 drip coffee from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6 with 100 percent of proceeds donated to Phoenix Children’s, one of the nation’s largest pediatric health systems. Additionally, the first 75 guests will receive a complimentary co-branded Camper travel mug on Friday, 75 complimentary co-branded canvas bags will be given away to guests on Saturday and 50 PRESS Coffee hats will be given away on Sunday, while supplies last.

The company, which was founded in 2008, says that, “Roasting, brewing and serving the world’s finest specialty Coffee is the foundation of PRESS Coffee. Rare and unique beans are sourced from the world’s best coffee farmers and then roasted at PRESS’ roastery in Phoenix.”

Sprouts, headquartered in Phoenix, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and continues to provide fresh and nutritious food options to residents to cultivate a healthier lifestyle. The PRESS coffee bar at the 7th Avenue Sprouts will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.presscoffee.com or www.sprouts.com.