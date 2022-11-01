North High teacher recognized by AEF

Erin Henderson, who teaches English/AVID at North High School, was honored in October as a semifinalist in the Arizona Educational Foundation’s (AEF) 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year program.

The AEF Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards is an annual event celebrating the dedication and hard work of Arizona’s public school teachers. Ten outstanding teachers of the year, all of whom were nominated by colleagues, parents or students, were honored.

The initial 10 candidates for the award were then narrowed down to five finalists (Ambassadors of Excellence), who were presented during a ceremony held Oct. 15 at the Madison Center for the Arts. One teacher, Ty White from Willcox High School, ultimately was announced as the winner of the award.

This year’s other candidates also were celebrated at the awards event as semifinalists, including Henderson.

“All of our Teacher of the Year nominees exemplify the best that Arizona has to offer in terms of educational excellence, being a role model, and inspiring students in their community,” said Kim Graham, AEF’s executive director. “We are so proud of each and every one of them.”

For additional information, visit www.azedfoundation.org/teacher-of-the-year.