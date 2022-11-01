LEGO shop celebrates first anniversary

Bricks & Minifigs Central Phoenix is celebrating its one-year anniversary, and residents are invited to join the fun.

Described as a “one-stop LEGO toy shop,” Bricks buys, sells and trades all LEGO products. Shoppers can browse a huge selection of new sets, retired sets, individual minifigs, bulk bricks, components and accessories. The shop also has an event room that can be used for birthday parties, club meetings, workshops, etc.

The anniversary celebration will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plans include Happy Honu Shave Ice truck giving out free shave ice from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then Santa and Mrs. Claus will onsite from 1–4 p.m. Special anniversary promotions and raffles will also be held throughout the day. After the celebration, visitors can claim a spot along Central Avenue for the 2022 APS Electric Light Parade.

Bricks & Minifigs Central Phoenix is located at 24 W. Camelback Rd., Suite G. For additional information, call 602-675-1392 or visit www.bricksandminifigs.com/central-phoenix-az.