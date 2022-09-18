Pet of the Month: Kind Keller is handsome older feller

At 13-years-young, Keller is looking forward to another chance at finding his perfect forever home. Surrendered to the Arizona Humane Society after his owner’s health took an unfortunate turn, this handsome boy hopes there is a family who is able to give him the love and care he so deserves.

Although it is not uncommon, this lovely kitty’s story is a great example of ensuring to have a plan in place for your pets should an emergency arise. Both short and long term. As much as we love our pets and think those close to us can easily take them in and care for them, there are often many circumstances in which that is not the case.

Keller underwent a medical evaluation once in AHS’ care and it was found that he may have limited vision due to microphthalmia. Microphthalmia is a condition where the eye is smaller than it should be either due to a birth defect or an injury. While it gives him a special look, this does not bother Keller at the moment and does not affect his quality of life.

The Arizona Humane Society’s Virtual Matchmaking Adoptions by appointment is available to place pets with their forever families. Interested adopters can view available pets, like kind Keller, and schedule an appointment online at www.azhumane.org/adopt.

While Keller (pet number 702008) might have been adopted by the time of your Virtual Matchmaking Adoption by Appointment, AHS has dozens more wonderful pets who also need loving homes. Take a moment to meet some of the other dogs, cats and other companion animals at the shelter. Interested adopters can view available pets on the “Adopt” pages on the website and schedule an appointment online to meet their next furry friend.

