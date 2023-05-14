Residents are invited to learn about butterfly gardening at a May 20 class being offered at Dig It Gardens.

This class will cover plant selection, simple design ideas, best maintenance practices that will include watering, fertilization and pruning. Organizers say that the class is “guaranteed to get your outdoor space buzzing.”

Dig It Gardens is located at 3015 N. 16th St. The class will run from 10–11 a.m., Saturday, May 20. The cost of admission is $10.

For additional information, call 602-812-7476 or visit www.digphx.com/workshops-events.