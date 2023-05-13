Tickets are on sale now for four days of wine, food, education and fun on the beautiful grounds of Wrigley Mansion.

During its Festivin event, May 18–21, Wrigley Mansion will offer exclusive dinners, classes, demonstrations, a Grand Tasting, and a Sparkling Sunday brunch, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Almost There: A Mom and Pup Rescue (www.almostthererescue.org).

Kicking off the series on May 18, events will include the LOUIS XIII Dinner, 6 p.m., at Christopher’s at Wrigley Mansion, the Dom Perignon Dinner, 5:30-9 p.m., at Geordie’s Chefs Table, and the Grace Under Pressure Dinner, 6-9 p.m. on Geordie’s Verandas.

Other events include the Throwback Dinner 1940s-1990s, May 19, 5:30-9 p.m. at Geordie’s; Blind Tasting Master Class, May 20, 11:30 a.m. to noon, in the Living Room; the Grand Wine Tasting, May 20, 5–8 p.m., in the Garden Room and Terrace; and the Very Sparkly Sunday Brunch, May 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Garden Room and Terrace.

For additional information and tickets, visit www.wrigleymansion.com/wine-festival.