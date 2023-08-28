Southwest Human Development offers a free bilingual service open to all Arizona families with young children looking for the latest child development information from experts in the field.

Introduced in 2005, the Birth to Five Helpline combines sensitive, supportive listening with sound information from professionals who have expertise in early childhood development and parenting/caregiving. Each child and family are unique. The helpline collaborates with callers to understand their specific concern and align with each family’s own parenting values, traditions and style.

Topics addressed include, but are not limited to sleep, health and nutrition, safety, challenging behaviors, feeding and eating, general child development, potty training/learning, fussiness/colic and parenting.

The Birth to Five Helpline is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parents and caregivers can also leave a voicemail, complete an online contact form, or text the Helpline. Virtual video consultation services are also available. Contact the Birth to Five Helpline at 877-705-KIDS (5437). Find more information on the Southwest Human Development website: www.swhd.org. Look for a link under the “For Families” tab.