The Arizona Wine Growers Association (AWGA) will host its Second Annual Arizona Wine Month Grand Festival and Governor’s Cup Celebration at Steele Indian School Park this month.

This year’s festival, which celebrates the proclamation signed by the governor in 2022 designating March as Arizona Wine Month, will be held Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature award-winning wines from across the state, along with live music, a variety of food trucks and local artisans.

The full list of wineries will be announced soon. General admission tickets purchased in advance online are $35 per person and include a commemorative wine glass with eight wine tasting tickets, or $45 at the door. Non-drinker tickets are $10 for entry. Tickets are available at www.azwinegrowersassociation.com.