What began 17 years ago with just 27 vendors in the Duck and Decanter parking lot has grown by leaps and bounds over the years, but the Local First Arizona Fall Festival still focuses on local pride.

The festival was a way to bring local businesses and Arizonans together to build pride in the local community, to support the local economy, and showcase all things uniquely Arizona. The event has grown to host over 200 vendors and it is the biggest community event at Margaret T. Hance Park.

The 2023 Arizona Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is a free, family- and dog-friendly event. Attendees can visit local vendors, devour samples from some of the state’s best restaurants or purchase meals and indulge in the Drink in AZ Beverage Garden featuring all local wineries, breweries, and spirits (tasting tickets are $1 each). Young attendees can explore the Kid Zone, filled with crafts, games, and activities, and everyone will enjoy live local music throughout the day.

Margaret T. Hance Park is located at 67 W. Culver St. For additional information, visit www.localfirstaz.com/fall-fest.