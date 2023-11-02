Valley residents are invited to lace up their sneakers and grab their furry friend for the inaugural Dog Friendly 6K Canal Run/Walk at Arcadia O.H.S.O. 4900 E. Indian School Road. Proceeds will benefit two registered nonprofits: Quality Resilience Fitness and Soldier’s Best Friend.

Heats will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, on the canal and will feature a 2-mile route as well as a 3.7-mile route. All entrants will receive a race bib and a race T-shirt, and all finishers will receive a finisher’s medal.

Prizes will be given to first place finishers in the 6K race. First place overall with a dog will receive a comprehensive swag package from Soldiers Best Friend and first place overall without a dog will receive a comprehensive swag package from Quality Resilience Fitness. After the race, organizers invite participants to join them on O.H.S.O.’s dog-friendly patio for drinks, brunch, raffles, and more.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-dog-friendly-6k-canal-runwalk-tickets-697018720757.