Magic Moments Boutique announced that its members will again partner with Lura Turner Homes on their 38th Annual Holiday Bazaar & Craft Fair at Crossroads UMC (7901 N. Central Ave.) The event will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendor products at this two-day sale will include a variety of artwork, antiques, baked goods, crochet items, fused glass, home décor, holiday ornaments, jewelry, paper crafts, products for pets and pet lovers, pickles and preserves, pottery, vintage items, wood crafts, and more.

Learn more at www.luraturnerhomes.org/events.