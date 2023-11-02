Artist and Phoenix College faculty Jay Hardin will host a community education class, Mindful Arts: Taiko Drumming & Drawing, with TaikoMIND facilitator Holly Cluff on Friday, Nov. 3, 2–5 p.m., in the Phoenix College Band Room.

Participants will explore the fundamentals of Taiko drumming, then transition to the realm of visual art. Mindfulness principles provide structure and focus for each step in this relationship between sound and image.

The $45 non-credit workshop is open to community members. No experience in drumming or drawing is required.

To enroll, call 602-285-7777 to speak with an enrollment specialist, or visit the Hannelly Enrollment Center in person to complete the enrollment steps. Use class number #37565 to sign up. The Hannelly Center is located on the west side of campus on 15th Avenue, north of Thomas Road. Parking is available in the parking garage or the West Lot.

Contact Hardin with any questions about the class at jay.hardin@phoenixcollege.edu.