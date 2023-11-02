Hello, North Central Neighbors!

The holiday season is just around the corner, and this month’s issue is full of ways that residents can engage with their community, spend time with family and celebrate all things local.

For one of our cover stories, we paid a visit to CamelBackyard and learned how the nonprofit urban farm is connecting refugees to their new home through healthy food and community events. We also spoke to the owners of MacAlpine’s Diner and Soda Fountain. The Phoenix landmark is in danger of closing permanently, and the owners are looking to the community for help.

It doesn’t get any more local than a tour of Midtown’s iconic residential and business buildings, or a celebration of all things Arizona. Read about the Midtown Urban Living Tour in Community and the Local First Fall Fest in Food For Thought.

For this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice shares a taste of the divine dining experience that Chef Christopher Gross has curated at Christopher’s restaurant at Wrigley Mansion, where every detail is meticulously planned and executed by the award-winning chef and his team.

As always, you can meet our Arizona Humane Society Pet of the Month, catch up on other community, business and dining news, read about what is happening in our North Central schools, and explore our round-up of things to do in the Valley this month and beyond.

We hope that you enjoy our November issue, and until next month, all my best!

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net