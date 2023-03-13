“Fiercely independent and often rebellious, the skateboarding subculture crackles with raw creative energy,” said U.S. Postal Service (USPS) officials as they announced a new set of stamps celebrating the Art of the Skateboard. “The bold artwork emblazoned on a skateboard deck is often as eye-catching and individualistic as a skater’s most breathtaking moves.”

USPS will hold a dedication ceremony for the four new stamps during pre-event activities at Cowtown Skateboard’s 21st annual PHXAM contest. These four stamps include vibrant designs that capture skateboarding’s excitement and reflect the diversity and influences of the four artists whose work is featured:

Crystal Worl, an Alaskan artist used a blue and indigo salmon formline design to express her Tlingit/Athabascan heritage.

William James Taylor Jr, a self-taught Virginia artist created an energetic red and orange graphic abstraction.

Federico “MasPaz” Frum, a Colombian-born, Washington, D.C.-raised muralist painted a stylized jaguar.

Di’Orr Greenwood, of Arizona represented her Navajo culture with a turquoise-inlaid skateboard that features eagle feathers and colors of the rising or setting sun.

Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp issuance, using photographs of skateboards created for these stamps. The Art of the Skateboard stamps are denominated as Forever stamps and will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at http://usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Art of the Skateboard dedication ceremony will be held Friday, March 24, at 11 a.m., at Desert West Skate Park, 6602 W. Encanto Blvd. Phoenix. The PHXAM 2023 takes place at Desert West March 25–26. For details, visit https://phxam.com.