The historic Egyptian Motor Hotel, which once thrived in Downtown Phoenix in the 1950s before operating as a different brand for decades, has been restored on its original turf.

Reopened to the public as a mecca for live entertainment, hospitality, nightlife, and premium culinary offerings Jan. 27, the Egyptian is home to the first brick and mortar outpost of Chilte, (www.chiltephx.com). A pop-up and food truck for new-school Mexican street food helmed by Chef Lawrence Smith, who competed on Food Network’s “Chopped” last year, Chilte is now open for dinner service.

Chicago-based hotel developer and management company Rebel Hospitality breathed new life into this Phoenix landmark. The property boasts 49 retro modern rooms with bunk bed (coined “stacked”) and king bed offerings; Egyptian Live, a 250-seat outdoor bar and entertainment venue for artists and performers of the local community; adult games and activities; Airstream guest room; water and firepit features to add to the ambience; and Chilte.

“We are ecstatic to open our doors to this retro time capsule reimagined for nomads, locals, foodies, thrill seekers, and everyone in between,” said Rebel Hospitality Principal, Gene Kornota. “The Egyptian is a modern crash pad with a nod to the past. With an open-air entertainment venue, unique activities, a beloved food partner and retro ambiance, the hotel showcases the best of what this vibrant neighborhood has to offer. Grand Avenue’s spirit of creativity is a perfect match for the ethos of the Egyptian. We’re so grateful to have resurrected a time capsule of this important Phoenix community.”

The Egyptian Motor Hotel is located at 765 Grand Ave., Phoenix. For information, visit www.egyptianmotorhotel.com.