This month, Phoenix residents in Council District 6 and 8 will have the opportunity to select who will represent them at the city level for the next four years.

Both council seats will be determined in a runoff election March 14 after none of the candidates received the 50% +1 votes required to secure the seat during the Nov. 8, 2022, election. The election is for a four-year term that begins April 17.

For more information, visit www.phoenix.gov/cityclerk/elections.