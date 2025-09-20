Cordially, the woman-owned and operated gifting boutique founded by Jennifer Lum Lung, announced that they are now open at a new location, 5121 N. Central Ave. Already a favorite in the North Central community, cordially opened a larger retail space on Aug. 8, and now features a dedicated private event and workshop area and the debut of 12 Volt, a new men’s boutique, co-owned with Lum Lung’s sister-in-law, Raegen Johnson.

Cordially’s mission remains clear: to be the premier local gifting destination, offering an exceptional selection of thoughtful, stylish and customizable gifts – all while proudly supporting local artisans and celebrating creativity in every form.

Shoppers will find pre-curated gift sets for quick and beautiful grab-and-go options, a wide assortment of goods for home, entertaining, kids and baby and spa and beauty items, dedicated collections for Mahjong, pickleball, tennis and custom jewelry lovers, expanded customization services and more.

Hands-on workshops available will include doormat making, candle pouring, charcuterie board creation, espresso martini mixology, hand lettering, porch boards, floral design and more – perfect for team-building events, girls’ nights and creative celebrations, the owner says.

“Our heart has always been in creating a space that’s personal, creative, and community-driven,” said Lum Lung. “This next chapter allows us to offer even more – more space, more makers, more workshops, and more ways to give beautifully.”

For information, visit www.cordiallyphoenix.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.