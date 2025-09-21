Animal welfare organizations across Maricopa County, including the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), are facing a severe overcapacity crisis, and they are encouraging property owners and property managers to consider the impact they can make for tenants and the community’s animals.

“We will bring in more than 24,000 pets this year, which is a 10 percent increase from last year,” AHS said in a press release. “The Arizona Humane Society’s Pet Resource Center is receiving more than 120,000 calls a year and seeing more pets surrendered or abandoned because their families can’t find housing that allows them.”

AHS points to a new report from Zillow, which confirms that pet-friendly housing benefits everyone. According to the data, rental listings that allow pets are leased up to eight days faster nationwide and 11 days faster right here in Phoenix.

The numbers say it all. Nearly 60 percent of renters own pets, yet many listings still prohibit them; pet-friendly units lease faster and get more views, saves and shares; and rent prices have dropped nearly 3 percent in Phoenix, making pet-friendly perks a strategic edge.

With shelters at over capacity and hundreds of pets awaiting homes, as landlords look for ways to stay competitive, being pet-friendly may no longer be just a perk, but rather a solution.

“By simply allowing pets, landlords can help reduce shelter crowding while meeting renter demand,” AHS said.

