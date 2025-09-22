Veterans and the public are invited to an informal talk to be presented by Cy Bassett, U.S. Army veteran, and his spouse, retired teacher Jacqui Bassett. The program topic is Cy’s Army combat duty in Vietnam and his experience as a Sky Soldier, 173rd Airborne Brigade, as well as the couple’s experiences as members of the local 173rd Airborne Brigade, Phoenix.

The free guest speaker program is scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave. To ensure adequate refreshments, email intent to attend, or any questions to caroleenculbertson@earthlink.net by Thursday, Sept. 25.

