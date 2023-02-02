The North Mountain Visitor Center invites residents to an evening of stargazing and planet gazing.

Resident Jeff Geyer will have his telescope set up in the parking lot Friday, Feb. 3, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. During this time, residents can stop by and view stars and planets. The whole family is invited to take a close-up view of the wonders of the sky.

Those who have a telescope and would like to set theirs up as well are invited do so.

This is a free community event; however, donations to the Save Our Mountains Foundation will be accepted during the event, with the proceeds go toward the operation of the North Mountain Visitor Center. In case of inclement weather or cloudy skies, the event will be rescheduled.

North Mountain Visitor Center is located at 12950 N. 7th St., Phoenix. For more information, call 602-343-5125 or visit https://northmountainvisitorcenter.org.