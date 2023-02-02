Love is in the air this month, but we are (mostly) skipping the romance. Instead, on the cover, we catch up with residents who love their communities, and show it by campaigning for walkable neighborhoods, collaborating with neighbors on community projects, and finding ways to connect, engage and create a better environment for all.

Two more community-loving activities for your consideration: voting and volunteering. The deadline to register to vote for the March 14 Council District 6 runoff election is Monday, Feb. 6. Visit www.phoenix.gov/cityclerk/elections. And if you want to make volunteering a part of your life, check out www.arizonanonprofits.org/tools-resources/volunteer-center, www.handsonphoenix.org and www.volunteermatch.org.

I also spoke with local artist Nancy Kravetz, who, at 85, is still actively painting and showing her work, and attended a surprise car giveaway at 3A Automotive. Read those stories in our Community and Taking Care of Business sections.

In Food for Thought, Marjorie Rice catches up with Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup owner Aaron Pool as he builds his go-to enchilada and dishes on changes at the company.

Finally, you may have noticed that we launched a new website in January. As we work to make our content more accessible and provide new features, including a monthly calendar of events, we also will continue to provide you with more ways to connect online in the coming months.

In the meantime, we hope that you enjoy our February issue!

