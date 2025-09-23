Modern American restaurant Aftermath Bar & Kitchen recently unveiled a new menu that they say will bring fresh energy to the table with a bold lineup of inventive dishes and elevated comfort food favorites.

From vibrant small plates to indulgent mains and creative desserts, new menu items include bone marrow, market oysters, baby gem salad, crispy fried chicken, Scottish salmon, Libby’s meatloaf, mushroom pasta, steak frites and a patty melt. On the sweeter side, diners can finish the evening with chocolate flan or affogato.

Aftermath Bar & Kitchen is located at 1534 E. Bethany Home Road. For more information, call 602-607-5240 or visit www.aftermathphoenix.com.

