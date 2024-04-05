Residents who would like to weigh in on the future of historic preservation in Phoenix are encouraged to review the PreserveHistoricPHX 2025 update, and then take a brief survey, which will help the city of Phoenix Historic Preservation Office plan for the future.

The first comprehensive plan for historic preservation in the city of Phoenix was adopted in 2015. The update will assess the achievements made after the original plan adoption, address new challenges, and explore new opportunities to advance historic preservation in Phoenix.

The online survey is available through April at www.phoenix.gov/pddsite/Pages/PreserveHistoricPHX.aspx. Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/pdd/historic-preservation.

Editor’s note: The next meeting of the Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission will be held April 15. An agenda will be posted prior to the event on the city’s Public Meeting Notice page.