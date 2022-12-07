Church hosts holiday events

Desert Christian Fellowship invites the community to visit its Christmas Village on Saturday Dec. 17, from 4–7 p.m. There will be a Nativity scene reenactment, food, children’s crafts, a train for the small children, caroling by the Arizona Girls’ Choir and more.

In addition, church seniors will hold a potluck and “white elephant” gift exchange Thursday, Dec. 8, at noon. Bring your favorite dish to share, and a creative, funny, or tasty gift to exchange.

Desert Christian Fellowship is located at 1445 W. Northern Ave. For additional information, call 602-861-4008.