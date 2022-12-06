Biltmore brings the holiday spirit

Holidays at the Arizona Biltmore will be a sight to see as the grand lobby will transform into an artisanal desert winter wonderland with over a dozen unique trees and sparkling holiday décor, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s ethos of nature in motion.

A reimagined 1930s living room, complete with vintage decorations and furniture, will be nestled by the History Hallway to further highlight the resort’s iconic background. Families and friends also are invited to enjoy a collection of bespoke classes, from wreath making, holiday house building and cookie decorating to a speakeasy cocktail class.

The resort will provide house-made pre-baked cookies alongside frosting, candy and delectable toppings for every skill level of cookie decorator Saturday, Dec. 10, 1–2 p.m. in the Paradise Garden, at its cookie decorating class. Whether it be a classic design or intricate patterns, the Biltmore welcomes guests to express their inner artist before savoring every delicious last bite.

For those who enjoy the art of mixology, speakeasy cocktail classes will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 6–7:30 p.m. in the Mystery Room.

Arizona Biltmore is located at 2400 E. Missouri Ave. For additional information on classes or other holiday offerings, visit www.arizonabiltmore.com.