North Mountain Brewing Company is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and they are doing it in style by bringing back the Blues & Brews Festival.

Residents are invited to the brewery, located at 522 E. Dunlap Ave., for a fun day with five Arizona blues bands, 16 craft beers, arts and craft vendors, pinball and games, and tasty eats to go with those musical beats.

The party gets started at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, and continues until 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $20, and a VIP upgrade is available for $50. Find tickets and additional information at nmbluesbrewsandartsfest.com or visit the company’s website to learn more: www.northmountainbrewing.com.