Residents in the North Central area of Phoenix should be prepared for road restrictions and family-friendly celebrations as two popular annual parades take to the streets in November and December.

First up, the 27th annual Phoenix Veterans Day Parade will take place beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Honoring America’s Veterans hosts the annual event where thousands gather to honor and recognize Valley veterans. This year’s theme is “Never Forget. Forever Honor.”

“The theme captures the essence of the parade, bringing together veterans from all eras with the community who have given a portion of their life to defend our freedom,” said Parade coordinator Paula Pedene. Pedene also serves as the executive director for Honoring America’s Veterans. “We will never forget their sacrifices, and we hope always to remember their service to our country,”

This year’s Celebrity Grand Marshal is Kim Alexis. The event will include a special tribute to a group of veterans who support the Military Working Dogs. The parade heads south on Central and Montebello, crosses west on Camelback, and heads south on 7th Street, where it destages at Indian School Road. Learn more at www.honoringamericasveterans.org.

In December, the city of Phoenix and APS will celebrate the 36th Annual APS Electric Light Parade. Miss America Grace Stanke has been named as the Grand Marshal.

Scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, the 2.3-mile parade route starts at Central Avenue and Montebello Avenue, travels south to Camelback Road, then heads east along Camelback Road to 7th Street, and continues south along 7th Street to its conclusion at Indian School Road. The first parade entries begin at 7 p.m. and take approximately 60 minutes to complete the route.

It is strongly recommended that attendees arrive several hours in advance of the start of the parade. Day of parade road closures will be in effect from 5-11 p.m. and include Central Avenue from Camelback to Bethany Home Road; 7th Street from Indian School to Osborn Road; and Camelback Road from 1st Avenue to 7th Street. Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/parks/elp.