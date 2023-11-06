This month, Phoenix City Grille will present its Lux Row Bourbon Dinner, which will be emceed by John Christie, considered by many to be an authority on whiskey in Arizona.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, with the welcome cocktail, Apple Butter Bliss, featuring Ezra Rye, house cinnamon syrup, fresh lemon juice, spiced cider, apple butter and orange bitters. The five-course menu includes dishes that will be complemented by accompanying pours.

The first course includes McClendon Farms Baby Gem Salad with spiced walnuts, smoked bleu cheese, figs, pickled apple, sun-kissed strawberries, star anise and elderflower vinaigrette featuring Blood Oath 9.

The second course includes Corey’s Duck Confit with tart cherry and Grand Marnier gastrique, spiced fall squash puree, spicy pickled fennel and bulls’ blood micro greens featuring PCG and Star Liquor’s Yellowstone collaboration single barrel.

The third course will be Chicken and Beef Satays with jalapeno bacon jelly, pickled red cabbage, toasted peanuts and micro cilantro featuring Lux Row 4 Grain.

The fourth course will offer Grilled Argentine Ribeye with sweet corn pudding, guajillo demi-glace, asparagus and piquillo relish and chive oil featuring Phoenix City Grille’s Rebel Cask Strength single barrel.

The final course will include Espresso Pot de Crème with biscotti Chantilly cream, toasted hazelnuts, chocolate-covered espresso beans and micro mint featuring Phoenix City Grille’s Ezra Brooks Cask Strength single barrel.

The cost is $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity. To reserve seating, contact Brittnee Reed via privatedining@phoenixcitygrille.com or by phone at 602-510-7174. Phoenix City Grille is located at 5816 N. 16th St. For additional information, visit www.phoenixcitygrille.com.