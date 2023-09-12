With an expected 150 restaurants from around the state participating, the Arizona Restaurant Association (ARA) is gearing up for the return of its popular bi-annual event, Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW).

During 2023 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week, which takes place Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 17, diners can indulge in 10 full days of culinary exploration to discover the breadth of amazing food and beverage options available throughout the state. Fall ARW features a variety of restaurants from small chef-driven, independently owned establishments to five-star fine dining and represents a wide array of cuisines.

During the event, participating restaurants offer specific menus featuring hyper-seasonal or limited-availability ingredients — frequently serving up dishes that are not generally on their regular menus. Guests can enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu for $33, $44 or $55 per person (and in some cases per couple). Wine or cocktail pairings are often also available to enhance the ARW dining experience at participating restaurants for an additional charge.

More than 80 establishments have already signed up to participate in the 2023 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week. A complete list of restaurants and their menus, will be available at https://arizonarestaurantweek.com.