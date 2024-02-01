Things to do in Phoenix in February, left to right by row:
The Surfrajettes at The Rhythm Room and World Championship Hoop Dance Contest at Heard Museum;
Rebecca De La Torreat The Nash; Ballet Arizona’s “Moving Movies 2024”; and ‘A Proper Pint’ film series at Irish Cultural Center;
Malevo at Madison Center for the Arts and Mia x Ally at Crescent Ballroom
Celebrate a love of the arts with live, local music and theater performances, family-friendly outings and art and cultural events. See you on the town in February!
Check out our Local Events page for things to do throughout the month. All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show information.
Category:
Arts & Entertainment — Tags: Things to do in Phoenix