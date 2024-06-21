Ayensa Millan formally launched her campaign for Phoenix City Council District 3 on May 13.

Millan, a Moon Valley resident, ASU graduate and founder of her own law firm, moved to Phoenix at 16. She is a native of Sonora, Mexico. She says that she has spent a career advocating for diverse communities in the courtroom and is ready to bring that same drive to representing the residents of District 3.

The District 3 incumbent and current vice mayor, Debra Stark, will seek reelection this fall. In Phoenix, the position of mayor and councilmembers in District 1, 3, 5 and 7 will be on the Nov. 5 ballot. Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/cityclerk/elections.