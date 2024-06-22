Eat Up Drive In has partnered this season with center fielder Corbin Carroll to bring guests of the neighborhood eatery two new Corbin Carroll meals. The meals are available now and can be enjoyed (while cheering on the home team) by dine-in, take-out, curbside, drive-thru and through online ordering.

The meals include the Corbin Home Run Chicken Meal (wood-grilled citrus chicken served with basmati rice, mixed veggies, Hawaiian teriyaki sauce and iced tea in Carroll’s limited-edition commemorative cup) and the Corbin Little Leagues (kid’s wood-grilled burger served with mixed fries, a gluten-free chocolate chip cookie, small lemonade in a commemorative cup). Guests can also upgrade any large drink to the commemorative cup for an additional $1.50.

Eat Up is located at 4001 E. Indian School Road. For additional information, call 602-441-4750 or visit www.eatupdrivein.com.