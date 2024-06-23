After years in the works, the new Maricopa County East Valley Shelter opened its doors to the public in May. The county says that the new shelter is more than just a building. It was designed to put animal health and well-being first and is aligned with the Association of Shelter Veterinarians Standards of Care Guidelines to provide a better overall experience for dogs, staff, volunteers, and the public.

With 346 kennels and 21 play yards, the design features a large, angled layout that prevents overstimulation, keeps dogs relaxed and lowers noise levels. The campus also features a yard with enrichment activities, a state-of-the-art veterinary clinic and a separate clinic isolation area to proactively stop the spread of disease.

“In 2023, MCACC served more than 16,000 pets, and in 2024, we are on track to serve just as many, if not more,” said Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) director, Debbie McKnight. “This new facility will make a drastic difference in the quality of care our staff and volunteers can provide.”

The new facility at 1920 S. Lewis in Mesa replaces the old East Valley shelter location at Loop 101 and Rio Salado Parkway, which closed its doors permanently in April. For more information, visit www.maricopa.gov/pets.