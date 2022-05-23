Free rent and mortgage counseling

Arizonans facing foreclosure, eviction or struggling to pay their mortgage or rent can receive one-on-one housing counseling services from nonprofit agency Take Charge America, including the possibility of qualifying for up to $25,000 in mortgage assistance through the state’s Homeowner Assistance Fund.

“Although the pandemic may be waning, thousands of Arizonans are still experiencing its financial impacts and struggling to make their house payments,” said Jeremy Wine, manager of housing counseling services for Take Charge America. “Whether behind on their mortgage or struggling to pay rent, many are facing housing instability across the state. Our HUD-certified counselors can work with them to determine the best path forward.”

To schedule a free housing counseling session, call 866-987-2008 or visit www.takechargeamerica.org and click on the “Housing Help” link.