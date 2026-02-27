According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in three metro Phoenix areas this weekend, Feb. 27-March 2. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed while the following freeway restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Lindsay Road and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (March 1) for widening project.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound SR 51 closed from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (March 1) for final striping as part of ramp widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 narrowed to three lanes between Cave Creek Road and SR 51. Westbound Loop 101 primary ramp to southbound SR 51 also closed (HOV ramp open).

Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) off-ramps at 75th Avenue closed from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 28) for widening project. 75th Avenue also closed in both directions near Loop 101.

Reminder: The ongoing two-week closure of the southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) primary ramp to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler is scheduled to end next weekend (March 7-8). Allow extra travel time and please focus on safe driving.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

