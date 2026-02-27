Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) offers pet health service events and resources to the community at a reduced cost to help keep pets healthy and happy while reducing the number of animals that end up in shelters.

Services such as dog licensing – an important way to identify and locate a pet if they get lost – cost $19 and must be renewed yearly. Pet health services like microchipping are available for $25 at the East and West shelter locations during regular business hours. Spay and neuter services also are available.

MCACC also handles pet surrenders, saying, “We recognize that giving up a family pet is never an easy decision, but we know that sometimes it may feel like you have no other option. Since our primary mission is to serve the lost and homeless pets of Maricopa County, we allow residents of the county to surrender their pets to the shelter by appointment only.”

Of course, surrenders also mean that a pet now needs a new home, and the county facilitates adoptions, and prospective new owners can find dozens of pets needing a home by visiting www.maricopa.gov/214/adopt-a-pet or by visiting the East or West shelters.

Pet owners also will find pet behavior resources, medical resources and more online at www.maricopa.gov/161/services-resources.

