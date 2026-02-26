The Boys Team Charity (BTC) Class of 2026 chose to support Ronald McDonald House (RMH) at Phoenix Children’s Hospital by collecting and delivering snacks and planning, shopping, prepping and serving meals for families living at RMH while their child is under the care of the hospital.

BTC has been in the Valley since 2002 and serves a wide variety of nonprofits. The Biltmore Chapter was added in 2020 and currently has 141 teammates (boys). Each teammate is supported by one or two coaches (parents) for philanthropy and league activities. Every year, the senior class focuses on a charity to support with their Senior Project. This year, the 16 senior boys chose Ronald McDonald House Charities.

A membership drive will take place March 1-15 and is open to boys entering seventh to 11th grade. All prospective members can apply online and need to have a current BTC member as a sponsor. All applicants must live in the ZIP codes for the Biltmore Central Chapter: 85012, 85013, 85014, 85016, 85020 and 85021. Visit www.boysteamcharity.org for details.

