With the desire not only to preserve historic buildings in Phoenix but to make them viable local small businesses that serve the communities in which they reside, Heather Lennon, founder and owner of Imagine General Contracting and Development, has her sights set on the historic Coronado neighborhood within the McDowell Miracle Mile Revitalization zone.

Her new project, Imagine Coronado – a 50,000-square-foot parcel on the northwest corner of McDowell Road and 11th Street, features a complex of 11 buildings, seven of which are historic homes each between 99 and 108 years old, which are being transformed into a wellness enclave and community hub.

The design concept is based upon chakras, with each of the seven houses representing a different chakra, oriented north to south. This theme will unify the design, on-site amenities and services, curated retail and more – with each home taking its name from its corresponding chakra stone.

Empty for many years, the homes are undergoing extensive restoration, remediation, complete replacement of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, HVAC systems and more. Lennon estimates a two-year timeline for completion of the project.

Extensive forensic historical research is being done to find and highlight each story of the homes and the people that resided in them. A discovered one-room schoolhouse basement will become the future humidor for Raconteuse Cigars, which Lennon also owns and operates. She also is actively seeking industry partners, specifically wellness practitioners, ancillary services, retail product offerings and community-minded corporations. The enclave itself will stay under single ownership, with industry experts brought in to run and program the space.

For more information, visit www.imaginedevelops.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.