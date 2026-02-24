With a focus on “bringing people together over food that feels honest and homemade,” Deli 8:20 opened its doors to patrons at 13216 N. 7th St., Suite B2, on Nov. 3 last year.

The owners, who come from a BBQ background (Batchelor’s Pad BBQ in Fountain Hills) say that “great sandwiches don’t need to be fancy, just made with care.” They have put together a menu with items like the smoked pork belly BLT (smoked thick cut pork belly served on grilled brioche bread with fire roasted poblano mayo and green leaf lettuce and tomatoes), Tuscan stack (sliced mozzarella, mixed greens and sliced tomatoes on focaccia with pesto and balsamic reduction), and cashew chicken salad croissant (cashew, smoked chicken, dried cranberries and celery with blackberry aioli).

In addition, the Batch’s hamburger (brisket patty topped with melted American cheese and blackberry aioli on a buttery brioche bun) allows diners to choose from a variety of toppings, and sides range from sweet jalapeño slaw to Southwest mac salad and the restaurant boasts French fries that are cooked in beef tallow. On the dessert menu, patrons will find banana pudding.

The spot is open Sundays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information, call 480-943-8993 or visit www.deli820.com.

