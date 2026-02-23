The annual M7 (Melrose on 7th Avenue) Street Fair has been changed from the first Saturday in March to the last Saturday in February. Held for more than 20 years and hosted by the Seventh Avenue Merchants Association, the 2026 event is scheduled for Feb. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This annual one-day event spans more than a half mile in the heart of Phoenix’s Melrose District on 7th Avenue from Indian School to Campbell Avenue. The event is free to the public and features over 200 local and independent artisans, food trucks, live musicians, a farmer’s market, a kids zone, a craft beer garden and all the local businesses along 7th Avenue.

Attendees also can enjoy the ever-popular Classic Car Show (formerly Chester’s Classic Car Show) that welcomes over 100 classic, antique and vintage cars, trucks and hot rods. Best yet, the event is dog friendly.

For information, visit www.seventhavenuemerchantsassociation.com/events-on-melrose.

